Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

John Lewis Partnership promises ‘Christmas campaign like no other’

Business is aiming to raise £5m for the charities FareShare and Home-Start.

FareShare: charity has doubled amount of food it provides since pandemic began
FareShare: charity has doubled amount of food it provides since pandemic began

John Lewis Partnership has said it wants to “harness the spirit and thoughtfulness of the Covid-19 pandemic and create an outpouring of kindness to help Britain's struggling families” in a Christmas campaign that will incorporate a major charity appeal.

The business is again set to run a joint festive ad campaign for its two brands, John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. While the creative details have remained under wraps, last month Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis, said it would be “Covid-appropriate” – reflecting the financial hardship and the barriers to people spending time with their loved ones that many are likely to face this Christmas. 

JLP said it was planning to provide a lifeline to at least 100,000 vulnerable families this festive season. It will launch a charity appeal in November that aims to raise £5m for two charities: FareShare, which helps those facing food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

Any direct donations made by consumers, up to a value of £2m, will be matched by the retailer, while purchases made in-store with a My JL or My Waitrose card will also trigger a donation. There will also be a range of campaign products on sale that will further raise funds. 

A further fund of more than £1m has been created to ensure all the retailers’ shops will be partnering FareShare, Home-Start and local charities in the communities they serve.  

Wicks said: “In a year like no other, the world has changed – so we will be delivering a Christmas campaign like no other. During 2020 we’ve seen some inspiring and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities. Now we want to build on this spirit to create a legacy that extends well beyond Christmas. Together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most.”

Her Waitrose counterpart, James Bailey, added: “This year has created even greater inequality in society with a catastrophic effect on some of the most vulnerable, and we are determined to play our part in addressing this. Everyone has a right to nourishment and a safe, warm home and we believe that as a Partnership, we can be an enduring force for good, which lasts well beyond Christmas.”

Campaign reported this week that Marks & Spencer would drop the Christmas TV ad for its clohting and home business – although the retailer will still be on TV for its food division, a key competitor to Waitrose.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020
Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

Promoted

October 15, 2020