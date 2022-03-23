John Lewis Partnership retains MG OMD for media duties

MG OMD has extended its relationship with John Lewis Partnership following a competitive pitch.

The agency, which has worked with John Lewis since 2006, will continue to handle media buying and planning, including digital and programmatic, for the Partnership’s brands, including the eponymous department store, Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis Financial Services.

Media billings across the John Lewis Partnership are believed to be around £65m each year, according to Nielsen figures and industry sources.

MG OMD beat Havas Media and indy the7stars in a pitch process that was facilitated by Oystercatchers.

The review process began around October last year, but pitching was delayed until 2022 due to a congested final quarter of major media reviews. John Lewis had not reviewed its media agency duties for more than 10 years.

“This has been a very thorough process and we are grateful to those agencies who pitched - the quality of the submissions was outstanding,” Waitrose customer director Martin George said.

“In responding to the brief, MG OMD demonstrated a deep understanding of our brands and the sectors in which we are competing, whilst sharing many innovative ideas that will be beneficial to future ways of working.”

Claire Pointon, customer director for John Lewis, added: "We are excited by the opportunities working with the wider Omnicom Group can bring to our brands. It will allow us to broaden our ambitions and adopt a marketing approach that is even more effective and relevant to our customers.”

For MG OMD, John Lewis Partnership continues an impressive winning streak in the past year, picking up British Airways, Pernod Ricard, Motorway, while retaining the Government’s media buying account – the largest media account in the UK in terms of billings.

“Our partnership has always been one that our agency has been immensely proud of and is recognised as industry-leading. We welcome the opportunity to build on a brilliant foundation and strengthen our relationship further to support the growth of these wonderful businesses,” MG OMD chief executive Natalie Bell said.

John Lewis Partnership will also work with other parts of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) UK that provide expertise in the use of data and tech.

“This is a transformative moment to evolve our model with talent and capabilities from across MG OMD and OMG UK which will ensure we can set a new standard in supporting the Partnership’s ambitions,” OMG UK chief executive Dan Clays said.