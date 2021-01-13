John Lewis Partnership unveils 100 more virtual experiences

John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners will be hosting 100 virtual experiences to entertain audiences during the third national lockdown.

Virtual classes, events, services and experiences include traditional activities like cooking and sewing with programming tailored to audiences following government guidelines.

People can get expert styling advice on how to dress for the perfect Zoom date, find out how to cook a romantic stay-at-home Valentine's dinner and receive wellness wardrobe advice to help you get the most from your daily walk.

Claire Pointon, customer director at John Lewis, said: "We know it might not be the start of the year that any of us planned but our expert Partners have worked really hard to put together a range of virtual experiences which aim to entertain, motivate, educate and inspire our customers in the coming weeks.

"Whether you're looking for inspiration to keep the kids busy, help tidying the home you're now spending a lot more time in, planning an upgrade to your workout wardrobe or tips on preparing a baby's nursery, we've got over 100 virtual services and experiences available to choose from."

These latest events come after John Lewis Partnership delivered its "most virtual Christmas to date" with more than 100 experiences across November and December 2020.