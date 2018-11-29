John Lewis pumps out Elton John in product spots for Apple, Google, Nespresso and Lego

John Lewis & Partners is continuing its association with Elton John with eight product spots, each featuring a different one of the singer’s hits.

The retailer said it was its biggest product ad campaign to date.

One ad for the Lego Creator Winter Holiday Train is soundtracked by This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore, while another for the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Krups features I’m Still Standing.

The other brands, products and tracks featured are:

Dyson, AirWrap and AirWrap Smooth & Control, Something About the Way You Look Tonight

Google, Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Step into Christmas

Bose, QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth NFC Headphones, Crocodile Rock

Microsoft, Surface Laptop 2, Rocket Man

GoPro, Hero7 Black Camcorder and Shorty Extending Grip Pole & Tripod, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Apple, iPhone XS, Daniel

Each ad is filmed in the set of the opening and closing scenes of "The boy and the piano", the main John Lewis Christmas ad, which traces John’s life backwards from the present day to the moment when, as a child, he was gifted his first piano.

The product campaign launched on Saturday (1 December). It was created by Adam & Eve/DDB, with media handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Craig Inglis, customer director at John Lewis, said: "Our product ads have always formed a key part of our Christmas campaign and it’s great to have more brands involved this year than ever before.

"With a dedicated track for each brand, we wanted to showcase in a fun and playful way some of the fantastic products that can be found at John Lewis & Partners this Christmas."