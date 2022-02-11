John Lewis recruits first pan-Partnership customer director

John Lewis Partnership has appointed its first pan-Partnership customer director.

Charlotte Lock will be joining the team in April and be responsible for growing customer relationships and building on the Partnership’s values.

Lock will also develop a pan-Partnership customer strategy, for which she will deliver a new loyalty proposition and develop the brand’s customer capabilities.

She will report to Nina Bhatia, John Lewis Partnership’s strategy and commercial executive director, and work alongside brand customer directors Martin George at Waitrose & Partners and Claire Pointon at John Lewis & Partners.

Lock will be joining from the Co-op, where she is currently director of data, digital products and loyalty. During her time at the Co-op, she relaunched its membership proposition and digital services and introduced data, CRM and personalisation capabilities.

She has also worked at the BBC, where she was until 2019. While there, she led the development and release of BBC Sounds and was responsible for the company’s media, marketing and audiences function.

Lock brings her expertise in brands and marketing to John Lewis Partnership after also spending a decade at McCann Worldgroup.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Partnership and working with the talented team at an exciting time for the business,” Lock said.

“A strong culture of positive collaboration shone through the process and that, coupled with the opportunity to work with two of the UK’s best-loved brands, made the role irresistible.”

Bhatia added: “Charlotte’s appointment re-inforces the importance of placing the customer at the heart of everything we do. Charlotte brings tremendous relevant experience and will play a pivotal role in building our Partnership brand, customer strategy, and loyalty propositions.”