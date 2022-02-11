Charlotte Rawlings
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis recruits first pan-Partnership customer director

Charlotte Lock starts the role in April.

Charlotte Lock: previous roles have spanned McCann Worldgroup, the BBC and the Co-op
Charlotte Lock: previous roles have spanned McCann Worldgroup, the BBC and the Co-op

John Lewis Partnership has appointed its first pan-Partnership customer director.

Charlotte Lock will be joining the team in April and be responsible for growing customer relationships and building on the Partnership’s values.

Lock will also develop a pan-Partnership customer strategy, for which she will deliver a new loyalty proposition and develop the brand’s customer capabilities.

She will report to Nina Bhatia, John Lewis Partnership’s strategy and commercial executive director, and work alongside brand customer directors Martin George at Waitrose & Partners and Claire Pointon at John Lewis & Partners.

Lock will be joining from the Co-op, where she is currently director of data, digital products and loyalty. During her time at the Co-op, she relaunched its membership proposition and digital services and introduced data, CRM and personalisation capabilities.

She has also worked at the BBC, where she was until 2019. While there, she led the development and release of BBC Sounds and was responsible for the company’s media, marketing and audiences function.

Lock brings her expertise in brands and marketing to John Lewis Partnership after also spending a decade at McCann Worldgroup.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Partnership and working with the talented team at an exciting time for the business,” Lock said.

“A strong culture of positive collaboration shone through the process and that, coupled with the opportunity to work with two of the UK’s best-loved brands, made the role irresistible.”

Bhatia added: “Charlotte’s appointment re-inforces the importance of placing the customer at the heart of everything we do. Charlotte brings tremendous relevant experience and will play a pivotal role in building our Partnership brand, customer strategy, and loyalty propositions.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

Promoted

February 09, 2022
Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Promoted

February 08, 2022
Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Promoted

February 07, 2022