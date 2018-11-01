John Lewis runs first out-of-home campaign bought in real time

John Lewis has partnered Infectious Media and Primesight to run what is claimed to be the first out-of-home campaign bought in real time.

The campaign differs from the traditional OOH method of using guaranteed inventory and will run John Lewis’ existing online advertising at OOH sites.

It will advertise Home Solutions from John Lewis, the department store’s on-demand home services offering, which has recently launched in London.

Ads can be seen on digital OOH sites across London and aim to reach commuters.

Specialist programmatic agency Infectious Media is buying placements in real time by connecting its programmatic technology to Primesight’s inventory via the BroadSign platform.

Jessica Paz Jones, campaign and digital marketing manager of Home Solutions from John Lewis & Partners, said: "We tasked Infectious Media with helping us find a cost-effective approach to join up our digital activity with out-of-home advertising.

"We were keen to explore how this new method of planning and buying outdoor media could increase exposure and awareness of our new service."

John Lewis is able to measure the effectiveness of sites in comparison with their cost as the ads run.

In turn, this information is being used to optimise the ads throughout the duration of the campaign by allowing the company to spend more on placements that have been found to deliver the best results.

Dan Larden, partnership director at Infectious Media, said: "OOH campaigns tend to be based on route survey data. With this collaboration, we have brought digital planning and measurement to OOH in order to increase its efficiency."

The campaign is appearing on roadside 48-sheet and 96-sheet digital sites and effectiveness is being measured based on the increase in website visits and online sales.

Stephanie Gutnik, vice president of business development at BroadSign, said: "This campaign breaks ground in the UK, not simply due to its programmatic nature but based on its use of multiple channels and data sources to optimise delivery and audience engagement."