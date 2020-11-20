John Lewis social viewing figures down substantially in first week

John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners’ festive ad “Give a little love” has received fewer views in its first week than last year’s campaign “Excitable Edgar” achieved in its first 24 hours.

Inspired by the British public’s response during the coronavirus pandemic, the ad racked up a total of 12.8 million views across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in its opening week.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "Give a little love" has received the largest share of its views via Twitter (6.2 million), where it won acclaim from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Scottish memelord Lewis Capaldi.

The ad also racked up 5.4 million views on YouTube and 1.2 million views on Facebook.

Edgar, on the other hand, achieved an impressive 17.3 million views on social media within the first 24 hours of its release, 4.5 million of which came through Facebook.

Last year's ad also came top of YouTube’s Christmas Ads Leaderboard for the third year running, beating Sainsbury’s for the second consecutive year.

2018’s ad "The boy and piano" starring piano maestro Sir Elton John hit 14.7 million views on its first day, while 2016's "Buster the boxer" remains the brand’s fastest viral success with a whopping 28.5 million views in its first 24 hours online.

This year continues a steady decline since 2016 in the number of people viewing the John Lewis Christmas ad on Facebook.