John Lewis spins Barbra Streisand to launch affordable Anyday range

John Lewis & Partners is focusing on younger customers and families in its latest spot, which features scenes from everyday life.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the integrated campaign promotes its new Anyday range, which promises John Lewis quality and style at everyday prices.

The Anyday brand is a key element of the retailer's turnaround strategy, which aims to grow market leadership across homeware, technology, baby care and baby clothing. Prices are on average 20% lower than its current own brand.

The one-minute TV ad is inspired by everyday situations including a sister cutting her brother's hair in the bathroom, a homeworker spilling coffee down himself and a couple eating pizza in front of the TV. Set to the soundtrack of The Minute Waltz by Barbra Streisand, the film presents a more representative cast and home environments that will appeal to a broader range of customers.

In a first for John Lewis, the ad calls out the price of the products which feature in the campaign, including a £2 mug, a £20 mirror and a £35 highchair.

The ad will first be broadcast today (20 May) at 9pm during ITV's Innocent. The film was created by Matt Gay and Feargal Ballance, and directed by Francois Rousselet through Riff Raff. Manning Gottlieb OMD has handled media.

In line with the target consumer, the campaign is more heavily weighted towards digital and social channels. The campaign will run in digital display ads, shop windows, on johnlewis.com and social media channels, and on the channels of sister company Waitrose, which also sells Anyday products.

Claire Pointon, partner and customer director at John Lewis, said: "Our new Anyday range offers John Lewis quality and style at everyday prices and this is the central thought behind our new advertising campaign. The campaign feels different in tone and creative from our usual adverts because we really want to showcase how customers live their lives, and highlight the role we can play in their everyday lives.

"In the advert, we've purposefully placed our Anyday products in real, everyday life moments which they can relate to, encouraging them to consider John Lewis as a place they can come and shop with us for more frequent, everyday items. In addition, and to highlight the great everyday value that Anyday delivers to customers, we've called out the price of our products for the first time ever in TV advertising."

The Anyday brand was launched last month with over 2,400 products across homeware, technology, baby care and baby clothing. In the autumn, over one thousand more products will be added to the range.

This is the second major ad campaign John Lewis has run to support its new strategy of focusing on its home offer and the role it can play in family lives in the home. Last autumn, it ran a campaign inspired by the humorous situations experienced in homes during the pandemic. It also launched a new quarterly magazine to reinforce John Lewis's reputation as an authority on style and design for the home.