John Lewis takes customer advice digital

John Lewis & Partners has unveiled an online service for customers seeking nursery, home and styling advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched today (15 April) and available via appointment, the free service gives housebound consumers support and inspiration from the brand’s experts.

Advisors, home-design stylists and personal stylists will all be on hand through the service, which will communicate with customers through one-to-one video sessions.

The initiative’s launch will include virtual nursery, home-design and personal-styling advice, with plans to incorporate inspirational talks and learning sessions by the end of the month.

"We are a diverse, resilient and strong business, and are wholeheartedly committed to supporting the well-being of our customers at this time," Peter Cross, director of customer experience at John Lewis and Waitrose, said.

"Through the power of technology, we have carefully curated these free one-to-one virtual appointments to reflect the needs of the nation during this national crisis.

"We have gathered our experts from across the country to offer these services initially across nursery, home and styling, with future plans to extend our services across nutritional advice, wine tastings and tech support, to name a few."

In recent years, John Lewis has focused on developing in-store experiences as a key route to growth, with more recently opened stores such as the Westfield London branch designed around them.

Last week, John Lewis began work on a well-being area for medical staff and volunteers at the NHS Nightingale Hospital at Excel London in an attempt to give staff a space to relax amid a stressful environment.