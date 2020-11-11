Emmet McGonagle
John Lewis and Waitrose change logos ahead of Christmas campaign

John Lewis Partnership is known for teasing its festive ad.

John Lewis Partnership: brands changed logos to include hearts
John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners have added a heart to their logos ahead of the release of their eagerly anticipated Christmas campaign. 

The tactically placed heart motif has appeared on the websites and social channels for both brands, but has not been promoted via any posts thus far.

John Lewis Partnership is known for dropping hints in the days leading up to its Christmas campaign.

Last year, a video of a dragon-style door knocker appeared on Twitter – a nod to the brand’s “Excitable Edgar” campaign.

In 2018 the brand changed the name of its Oxford Street store simply to “John”, ahead of its ad “The boy and the piano" starring Sir Elton John. 

In 2017, a cryptic tweet made headlines, when a Twitter account called @UndertheBed2017 tweeted a short clip of a monster under a bed (later revealed to be Moz).

Also in 2017 John Lewis changed some of its storefronts around the UK to include a pair of eyes, in a manner not dissimilar to this year’s hearts.

At the end of last month, the retailer announced a series of charity partnerships as part of what it said would be a "Christmas campaign like no other".

Ahead of the new ad, Campaign has compiled all of John Lewis’ festive works from the past 11 years.

