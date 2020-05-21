Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis and Waitrose reveal design of this year's must-have soft toy

All proceeds from #SuperBear will be donated to NHS.

Winner: Hinze and her design
Winner: Hinze and her design

John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners have unveiled the winner of their soft-toy design competition, which celebrates front-line workers and for which 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the NHS.

The #DesignYourSuperBear competition – which launched last month and was judged by a panel including children’s illustrator Rob Biddulph and John Lewis toy buyer Rachael Larkman – was won by 13-year-old Klara Hinze. Her design depicts a bear wearing a blue cape and face mask.

#DesignYourSuperBear was launched as part of the John Lewis Partnership's "Feel good Friday" campaign, which hopes to teach new skills to the public with the help of celebrity experts, charities and the NHS.

Larkman said: "All 17,621 entries we received were bursting with creativity and our shortlisted six did an amazing job against fierce competition. But there can only be one winner and our customers have chosen a very worthy design.

"Klara’s bear is the perfect tribute to the NHS, with its blue cape and mask, and vibrant rainbow colours. It really champions our front-line heroes and we think it’s something our customers will love and get fully behind when it comes on sale later this year."

Hinze added: "I’m incredibly happy to have won this competition and to be able to support the NHS. I hope my bear makes lots of people happy."  

Although the "super bear" has not yet been named, John Lewis and Waitrose are set to announce the new product via social media in the coming days.

John Lewis has sold soft-toy versions of characters from several of its Christmas campaigns, incuding Monty the pengiun and last year's Edgar the dragon – although Sir Elton John, star of 2018's "The boy and the piano", was a notable exception.

Yesterday (Wednesday), The Sun reported that John Lewis was in talks with 100-year-old NHS fundraiser (soon to be Sir) Captain Tom Moore to star in this year's Christmas campaign. The company has declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020
Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Promoted

May 18, 2020
A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

Promoted

May 14, 2020