Johnnie Walker calls international ad review

Johnnie Walker: work by Anomaly has featured Jude Law

Johnnie Walker has called a pitch for its international advertising account.

The review is being run from Amsterdam. 72andSunny works with the Diageo whisky brand globally, while Anomaly focuses on the US.

Anomaly won the business in 2014 from 15-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Both agencies have been invited to pitch, according to a Johnnie Walker spokesperson. 72andSunny and Anomaly declined to comment.

Johnnie Walker has also appointed AnalogFolk to handle digital projects. R/GA London had been the brand’s digital agency since 2017.

An R/GA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that after a highly successful and enjoyable 18 months collaborating together, R/GA declined to participate in the recent Johnnie Walker agency pitch. We continue to maintain our excellent working relationship with Diageo through our work with Guinness."

AnalogFolk was unavailable for comment.