Johnnie Walker is creating a Game of Thrones-style whisky experience to mark the launch of its White Walker variant.

The "Frozen Frost" experience runs this weekend in east London and gives fans the chance to walk through "bone-chilling winter landscape" and take in the "crisp air" before trying the limited-edition drink.

Johnnie Walker is also running a series of whisky masterclasses where guests can learn to make three drinks.

The activation is being delivered by PMK BNC and Momentum.