Johnson & Johnson scraps CMO role as part of shake-up

Alison Lewis will leave business.

Lewis: speaking to Campaign in 2017

Johnson & Johnson has parted ways with chief marketing officer Alison Lewis as part of a wider shake-up that will see the position scrapped altogether.

The role has been axed as part of a wider streamlining of the business. Johnson & Johnson said the responsibilities of the CMO will now be split between senior figures in the business and that it has no immediate plans to replace Lewis.

"To reach the more than one billion people who use our products every day, we have established a new business model that streamlines priorities, allows us to operate more efficiently and increases our investment in categories that offer high potential for growth and where we can make a positive impact on consumers’ lives," a company spokesperson said.

Lewis, who joined the FMCG giant in 2013, was previously US CMO at Coca-Cola.

She said: "This is a proud moment for me. After five years as the CMO of Johnson & Johnson, I am ready to pass responsibility to a marketing organisation that is agile, close to the consumer and one that possesses a contemporary skillset that will help the consumer business grow in this rapidly changing environment."

