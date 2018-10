The company has appointed investment bank Rothschild to manage the sales process.

It has less than eight months left before it has to repay the £220m sum it owes bondholders, which it borrowed at an interest rate of 8.625%.

In the first six months of this year it made a pre-tax profit of £6.2m, up from a £10.2m loss in the same period the previous year, on revenue of £93m, down from £103.3m.

It also owns a host of local newspapers such as the Yorkshire Post, Belfast Times and Matlock Mercury.