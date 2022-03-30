Joint founders step aside as trio promoted to lead day-to-day management

Joint has revealed a new management team, promoting managing partner Matthew Robinson to chief executive, creative director Algy Sharman to chief creative officer and group strategy director Rowenna Prest to chief strategy officer.

The trio are being handed the reins to the independent agency nearly a decade after it first opened its doors. Founders Richard Exon, Damon Collins and Lori Meakin will relinquish the day-to-day running of the agency but will continue to support the new team and "nurture key client relationships".

The founders said in a joint statement: "We can't think of a better way to celebrate an incredible decade of growth than by appointing Matthew, Algy and Rowenna to lead our business for the next 10 years and beyond.

"We want to ensure that the best people are at the helm of Joint and they have demonstrated time and again they have what it takes to push the business forward. Having a seamless succession plan with three such proven leaders is great news for Joint, our teams and our clients."

Robinson arrived at Joint in 2016 as a partner, having held positions at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Weapon 7, Anomaly and Saatchi & Saatchi. He has been key to driving new business at Joint, proving instrumental in winning brands including Uswitch, Amazon Prime and Kettle Chips.

Sharman joined the agency in 2015, also as a partner, and has led creative for clients including Amazon Prime, Amazon Alexa, Kettle Chips, Uswitch and Fox's Sweets. He previously worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Mother. In the past year he has overseen campaigns including "Prime changes everything" for Amazon.

Prest will complete the management trio when she returns from maternity leave in May. She arrived at Joint in 2017 as group CSO and has worked across clients such as TSB, Vue, Amazon and Reach. Her CV spans roles at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Lowe.

Joint was launched in May 2012 by Exon and Collins, the former CEO and executive creative director respectively of what was then Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (today known as VMLY&R); Meakin, who joined from Dentsu; and Nik Upton from Mother. Upton left Joint two years later before joining Lucky Generals as chief operating officer.

Robinson said: "Joint is packed with incredibly talented people and we have just had one of our best years both creatively and commercially. It is an honour to be taking on this role and working alongside Rowenna and Algy, I am so excited about what Joint is going to achieve in the years ahead."

Sharman added: "At Joint I've been lucky enough to collaborate with some of the best creatives in the industry, and together we've delivered outstanding work for our clients. This next chapter with Matthew and Rowenna is going to be a blast."

Prest said: "Damon, Rich and Lori founded something really special in Joint and it's testament to them that the agency still has so much more potential. I can't wait to work with Algy and Matthew to help unleash it."

Joint scored 6 in Campaign's School Reports 2022.