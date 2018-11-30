Jeremy Lee
Added 53 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Jon Sharpe exits VMLY&R during disciplinary investigation

Sharpe had been CEO of merged shop for 10 weeks.

Jon Sharpe exits VMLY&R during disciplinary investigation

Jon Sharpe, chief executive of Europe at VMLY&R, has left the company during a disciplinary process.

Sharpe had only taken the job of running the agency, created from the merger of VML and Y&R, 10 weeks ago.

In a statement, VMLY&R said: "Jon Sharpe has resigned from VMLY&R during the course of a disciplinary process and while suspended from the company. Following reports received from employees, a formal investigation was launched using external counsel.

"As a business, we have procedures to ensure people can speak up in confidence and to protect the anonymity of those who raise concerns we will not provide further details."

Sharpe was a former chief executive of Y&R London before being made chief executive of VML Europe when Paul Lawson replaced him in November 2017. Lawson, along with chief creative officer Jonathan Burley and managing director Katie Lee, were later ousted after the merger of the two agencies, leaving Sharpe in charge.

Lucy Taylor, VMLY&R's head of marketing and new business, has also left the business.

Sharpe told Campaign: "I have resigned from VMLY&R to pursue new opportunities. I strenuously deny the reports received and have vigorously defended myself against them. I will be making no further comment at this time."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

MEDIA
Ad industry sets global ambition

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Ad industry sets global ambition

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #50 Sir John Hegarty on Volkswagen, Heineken and Marmite

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #50 Sir John Hegarty on Volkswagen, Heineken and Marmite

AGENCY
What inspires you?

Promoted

November 30, 2018

What inspires you?