Jonathan Allan rises to chief operating officer at Channel 4

Jonathan Allan, chief commercial officer at Channel 4, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Allan will oversee the departments responsible for communications and corporate affairs, consumer and strategy, content management, finance, HR, nations and regions, technology and on-demand platform All 4.

The move is part of a restructure at Channel 4, which has brought together all the key operational functions into the COO role.

Finance director Vince Russell’s remit has also been expanded to include leading offices and facilities. He will report to Allan.

Channel 4 is searching for a new director of sales. In the interim Matt Salmon, head of agency and client sales, will be filling this role.

Allan joined Channel 4 in 2011 as sales director and was promoted to CCO in April 2018. Before Channel 4 he was managing director of OMD UK.

Allan takes over as COO from Keith Underwood, who has been at the broadcaster for 10 years, the last two as COO and chief financial officer. Underwood is leaving at the end of the month to "pursue new opportunities". He was credited with leading the launch of All 4, "transforming digital development capabilities, rebuilding and repositioning the finance function".

Sarah Rose, chief consumer and strategy officer, is also leaving at the end of summer.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: "Jonathan has played a significant role leading our '4 All the UK' strategy, our move to Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow and has spent eight years driving record commercial success for Channel 4.

"As I organise our executive team even more closely behind the delivery of our strategy, I’m delighted to be able to bring together our key operational departments under his leadership as COO.

"Keith has made a huge contribution to the success of Channel 4 over the past 10 years and I’d like to wish him all the best for whatever new challenge he decides to take on next."

He continued: "I’d also like to thank Sarah Rose for the important role she has played in so many different areas of Channel 4’s business and I’m pleased to be continuing to work with her on our strategic partnerships this year."