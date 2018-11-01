Simon Gwynn
Jonathan Mildenhall launches brand consultancy TwentyFirstCenturyBrand with Pinterest and WeWork among first batch of clients

Former Airbnb chief marketing officer Jonathan Mildenhall has launched his long-awaited brand consultancy, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, alongside co-founders Alexandra Dimiziani and Neil Barrie.

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand founders Neil Barrie, Jonathan Mildenhall and Alexandra Dimiziani
Mildenhall quit Airbnb last October – though continued to work with it on a consultancy basis – in order to lay the groundwork for the formation of TwentyFirstCenturyBrand.

Speaking to Campaign a year ago, he said he had decided to start a business for the first time at the age of 50 after being continually asked for help from Silicon Valley bosses struggling with the identity of their brands.

It emerged earlier this year that Mildenhall’s co-founders were his former Airbnb colleague, Alexandra Dimiziani, who left her role as global marketing director at the accommodation platform in January; and Neil Barrie, the former chief strategy officer at TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles, and a former partner at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand has announced five initial clients, all in the tech space: shared workspace operator WeWork; social sharing platform Pinterest; Arianna Huffington’s wellbeing-focused media brand Thrive Global; web hosting company GoDaddy; and video platform Airtime, co-founded by Napster’s Sean Parker.

The founders said their offer to brands would consist of five planks: company mission and values; brand blueprint; go-to-market planning; marketing organsiation design; and outsourcing agency management. 

"At a time when technology has given companies an unprecedented degree of influence on people’s lives, brand keeps the humanity in focus," Barrie said.

"Our team’s purpose is to build some of the world’s most influential brands from the inside and out, ensuring their legacy is positive and inspiring."

Mildenhall commented: "I am so proud that both Alex and Neil have joined me on this audacious journey to build what we expect will become one of the world’s go-to brand and marketing consultancies."

