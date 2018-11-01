Jonathan Mildenhall launches TwentyFirstCenturyBrand

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand: Barrie, Mildenhall and Dimiziani

Former Airbnb chief marketing officer Jonathan Mildenhall has launched his long-awaited brand consultancy, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, alongside co-founders Alexandra Dimiziani and Neil Barrie.

Mildenhall quit Airbnb in October last year – although he continued to work at the company on a consultancy basis – in order to lay the groundwork for the formation of TwentyFirstCenturyBrand.

Speaking to Campaign a year ago, Mildenhall said he had decided to start his first business at the age of 50 after being continually asked for help from Silicon Valley bosses struggling with the direction of their brands.

It emerged earlier this year that Mildenhall’s co-founders were his former colleague Dimiziani, who left her role as global marketing director at Airbnb in January, and Barrie, former chief strategy officer at TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles and a former partner at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand has announced five founding clients, all in the tech space: shared workspace operator WeWork; social sharing platform Pinterest; Arianna Huffington’s well-being-focused media brand Thrive Global; web-hosting company GoDaddy; and video platform Airtime, co-founded by Napster’s Sean Parker.

The founders said their offer to brands would consist of five planks: company mission and values; brand blueprint; go-to-market planning; marketing organsiation design; and outsourcing agency management.

"At a time when technology has given companies an unprecedented degree of influence on people’s lives, brand keeps the humanity in focus," Barrie said.

"Our team’s purpose is to build some of the world’s most influential brands from the inside and out, ensuring their legacy is positive and inspiring."

Mildenhall said: "I am so proud that both Alex and Neil have joined me on this audacious journey to build what we expect will become one of the world’s go-to brand and marketing consultancies."