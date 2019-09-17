Jordan Waid joins 2Heads as global ECD

Jordan Waid has been appointed global executive creative director at experience agency 2Heads.

In his new role, Waid will manage global accounts including Disney, Rolls-Royce, ITV and Airbus, leading the development of brand experiences and campaign programmes.

Waid takes on the position in a part-time capacity while continuing to run his company, The Social Impact Co, which describes itself as an "idea studio" that designs products to make a positive impact.

For five years until March, Waid was vice-president, brand experience, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Freeman XP. He was also previously executive creative director at Cheil MDLab and creative director at both FCB Inferno and Imagination.

He will report to global managing director Craig Wildman and oversee the expansion of 2Heads' creative and design teams.

Wildman said: "Jordan possesses a 360-degree vision of creative design and branding, and has successfully built a strong personal reputation for delivering innovative work across many agencies in both European, Asia and North American markets.

"We have ambitious growth targets for our agency over the coming year and he is the ideal creative leader to help develop our creative design proposition for customers and to elevate 2Heads to the next level."

The appointment takes 2Heads' staff count to 72 across offices in Buckinghamshire, London, Cannes, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.