Jose Cuervo marks National Margarita Day with at-home cocktail-making service

Jose Cuervo, the tequila brand, will send "margarita riders" to make cocktails in people's homes to celebrate National Margarita Day.

The service will see mixologists cycle across London on colourful branded bikes carrying all the necessary ingredients to create cocktails in Londoners' residences during 21-22 February.

Consumers can choose from a classic margarita, a golden variant, which contains pressed pineapple and is topped with ginger wine, or a salted grapefruit one.

The riders will make two rounds of cocktails for winners and up to four friends.

A number of specially created margarita kits – which contain a 70cl bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial, a cocktail shaker and fresh limes – will be delivered to winners who reside outside London.

Cow PR is delivering the project.