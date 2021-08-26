Jose Cuervo serves cocktails from kegs in tequila taproom

Tequila brand Jose Cuervo is opening tequila taprooms in London and Bristol.

With the tequila served from kegs and delivered through a tap system, the pop-ups are inspired by the popularity of craft ale taprooms.

Following the quirky names given to IPAs, each classic tequila cocktail has been reimagined. Tommy's margarita becomes "Marg my words", tequila and tonic is a "Mexican dynamite" and tequila lemonade is a "Luchador lemonade". A tequila and soda, meanwhile, becomes a "Soda El Dorado", while "Playa del paloma" is a Paloma.

Jose Cuervo has developed a unique tap system that has the capacity to deliver hundreds of pre-batched cocktails per hour. The pop-up will be in Shoreditch, East London from 10-12 September, and Bristol from 17-19 September.

The taproom will feature bright furniture, bold wall art and a colourful tap bar. There will also be table games and a DJ. In-house "tequila educator" Oliver Pergl will be on-hand to provide visitors with a masterclass.

Pergl said: "Jose Cuervo's ethos is 'Refresh your horizon' and the tequila taproom just does that. Tapping into the trend of taprooms, especially their cool, counter-culture spirit and innovative nature, has allowed us to change how people equally view tequila.

"It's not just about doing shots to level up and round off your night, it's also about enjoying delicious cocktails and long serves throughout your time out with friends."

Cow PR is delivering the project.