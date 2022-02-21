Fayola Douglas
Jose Cuervo spins up margaritas in a washing machine

Cocktail-making machine will tour Leeds, Manchester and London.

Jose Cuervo has put its spin on cocktail making by creating a washing machine designed to mix the perfect margarita, which will tour the UK this month.

Jose Cuervo tequila, lemon, lime and light agave nectar needs to be poured into the washing machine's drawers before hitting the start button. Cocktails are mixed in a luminous silicone drum and once complete the "Launderita" dispenses the Cuervo citrus bliss margarita from a tap directly into a sherbet-rimmed martini glass.

A team of engineers and makers appointed by Jose Cuervo spent hundreds of hours designing the one-of-a-kind contraption. To celebrate National Margarita Day Jose Cuervo will be taking its washing machine on a bar tour to Leeds, Manchester and London from 24 to 26 February, when it will dispense free cocktails.

The "Launderita" cocktail mixer will make its debut on 24 February in Leeds, at Cuckoo. The machine, which will be operated by brand ambassadors, will be right at home on 25 February when it appears at Manchester's The Wash House – a bar set in a laundrette. The tour will be completed by an appearance at Barrio in Shoreditch on 26 February. 

A limited number of pre-mixed washing machine margaritas are available to win online for those unable to make it to the tour. The prize gift pack also contains a collectable Jose Cuervo margarita glass.

Cow PR is delivering the project.

