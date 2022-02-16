Joy 2.0 and the power of positivity

Last summer I suggested audiences were hungry for positive entertainment, and that we should expect to see this trend come to life across experience, content and culture as we move through 2022.

Six months on, the smile-inducing announcement of Francis Bourgeois' collaboration with Highsnobiety x North Face x Gucci is further evidence brands are doubling down on positivity and optimism.

With more than three million followers, Bourgeois has brought uncomplicated and carefree joy to audiences with his unbridled love for trainspotting. An oft-maligned pastime, Bourgeois is unapologetic in his passion for his hobby, one he allowed himself to rediscover during lockdown. Spending even a couple of minutes on his channels is grin-inducing.

But trainspotting wasn't the only forgotten hobby brought to the fore and made fashionable over lockdown. Olympian Tom Daley was snapped knitting in the stands at the 2020 Tokyo Games, leading him to become part of the "craftcore" movement that saw millions picking up knitting needles to create slow fashion. Daley's knitted fashion line now sells through a dedicated Instagram account (@madewithlovebytomdaley) with 1.4 million followers, driven by the hashtag #madewithlove.

Doing what we love brings joy. As does doing things we may not be good at yet. Nike captured this beautifully with their ad, "Play new". Just shy of 100 million YouTube views, the ad shows it's OK if you "suck", just as long as you give it a go and enjoy. A powerful pivot from a brand that focuses so much on performance.

The past six months have seen brands, entertainment and culture push optimism and joy to the forefront of their formats and storytelling.

The success of Ted Lasso comes from fully embracing kindness and positivity in a world that needs both. Metro said: "As we all struggled with ongoing lockdowns, Ted Lasso was an injection of optimism, joy and genuine goodness."

Life went on to imitate art as the show's creator and star, Jason Sudeikis, appeared at the season two premiere in a sweater supporting English footballers Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka: the players who missed penalties in the final of Euro 2020, leading to shocking online racial hate and abuse. Sudeikis used the popularity of the show to highlight his support and shine a light on anti-bullying.

Before the ill-fated final, the Euros were a moment of optimism that brought a divided nation together (albeit temporarily). Saka became a meme as he joyfully rode an inflatable unicorn after the team reached the finals. "Unity" the inflatable unicorn now has a home at the National Football Museum to commemorate everything right and positive about the competition.

Brands approached optimism and positivity in many similar ways.

Burberry's "Open spaces" created a stunning visual journey: a dreamlike experience that culminates in the protagonists embracing as one. Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, the ode to outdoors and joyous freedom was much needed after lengthy lockdowns.

Twitter's recent OOH campaign supersized real tweets that stars made before their big breaks. In 2018, unknown actor Simu Liu tweeted Marvel Studios asking when they would talk about him playing superhero Shang Chi. Fast-forward three years, Lui was not only cast as Shang Chi, star of the second highest grossing movie of 2021, but also part of a huge step forward for Asian representation in mainstream cinema.

So, what can we learn from some of the cultural and marketing moments of the last six months?

There is simplicity and impact in showcasing happiness. As an industry, we often talk about being the thing people love, not hijacking it. But with Bourgeois, Sudeikis and Liu, it's more about how brands can celebrate and empower audiences to keep doing what they love.

People know what brings them joy, brands don't need to tell them. Whether it's Nike saying it's OK to try something new, or Burberry's reminder of the joy of stepping away from computers, there is huge power in optimism and positivity as we move into another potentially uncertain year.

Alex Wilson is executive creative director at Amplify