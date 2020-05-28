Judges announced for 2020 Media Week 30 Under 30

Leading figures from Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, M/SIX, The Barber Shop and Hearst will be among those judging this year’s annual search for rising stars in UK commercial media.

The 2020 Media Week 30 Under 30 judging panel consists of: Natalie Bell, managing director at MG OMD; Luke Bozeat, chief operating officer at MediaCom; Matt Jordan, UK and EMEA head of people at M/SIX; Dino Lamptey-Myers, founder of The Barber Shop; and Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK.

The competition is held in partnership with Hearst UK, the owner of 25 brands including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

It is open to anyone working in UK commercial media who is aged under 30 on 31 May 2020.

To take part, applicants will need to submit a written entry by 26 June.

For the first time, all winners will be invited to judge the Media Week Awards, which are set to take place in October.

For more information on how to enter, visit https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/media/30under30.