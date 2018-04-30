John Harrington
Judges announced for Campaigns for Good Awards - enter now

Senior figures from PR, marketing and charity have been announced as judges for Campaigns for Good - the new awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector - as the entry deadline nears.

Judges: Mark Perkins from W Communications & Marie Curie's Rachel Walker
The awards recognise the best campaigns that have good causes at their heart, and are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs – click for more information and to enter.

Sue Tibballs OBE, CEO of social change and campaigning support charity The Sheila McKechnie Foundation, was recently named chair of the judges.

Other judges announced today include:

  • Beth Andlaw, head of third sector, The PHA Group
  • Emma Bradley, director of global goodness, Global Media
  • Paul Cullen, celebrity and VIP manager, Macmillan
  • Emma DeLaFosse, chief creative officer, EAME, Ogilvy One
  • Selina Donald, CEO and co-founder, The Bulb
  • Pauline Giroux, corporate responsibility manager, YBS Group
  • Oonagh Goodman, director of fundraising and marketing, Rainbow Trust Children's Charity
  • Henry Hitchcox, partner & chief creative officer, Jungle Creations
  • Shaun Moran, founding partner & creative director, Soul London
  • Anita Ohara, director of corporate partnerships, Young Enterprise
  • Mark Perkins, executive creative director, W Communications
  • Andy Powell, associate creative director, Good Agency
  • Nick Radmore, deputy director (brand & content marketing), Great Ormond Street Hospital
  • Rachel Walker, senior celebrity & VIP manager, Marie Curie

The Campaigns for Good Awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns that have a wider benefit.

It follows a rise in ‘cause marketing’ - particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

The campaign categories are organised under four headings: brand-led; public sector; charity or NGO; and multi-organisation. The Awards recognise the best public awareness, progressive cause, environmental cause and fundraising & advocacy campaigns under those headings.

There will also be an overall Campaign of the Year Award.

Other categories include:

• Agency of the Year
• Brand of the Year
• Company of the year
• Public Sector Organisation of the Year
• Charity or NGO of the Year

The 'early bird' entry deadline is 10 May. Entries submitted after 10 May, but before the standard deadline of 24 May, will be subject to a higher entry fee.

The winners will be announced online in the summer on PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector.

Click for more information, and to enter the Campaigns for Good Awards.

You can also contact Olivia Petty via email or on 020 8267 4049.

This article was first published on www.prweek.com

