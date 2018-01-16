Judges unveiled for Campaign Media Awards as entry deadline looms

Entries close on 25 January for the awards, which have been refreshed with new categories and a broader mix of judges to reflect the fast-changing media landscape.

The judging panel includes Philippa Brown, UK chief executive of Omnicom Media Group, Jason Dormieux, chief executive of Wavemaker UK, Caroline Foster Kenny, EMEA chief executive of IPG Media Brands, and Mark Howley, UK chief executive of Zenith.

Other leading judges are Amir Malik, programmatic lead at Accenture Interactive, Daniel Gilbert, founder of Brainlabs, Dino Myers-Lamptey, UK managing director of Mullen Lowe Mediahub, Steve Taylor, chief product officer of Hearts & Science UK, and Jenna Cummings, media director at Vayner Media.

Media owners are well represented on the judging panel, including Viktoria Degtar, head of EMEA sales and marketing for Bloomberg Media, Spencer Berwin, co-chief executive of JC Decaux UK, Mark Field, director of Bridge Studio at News UK, Matt Cory, managing director of Spark at Telegraph Media Group, and Stuart Mays, director of commercial strategy at Global.

More judges will be announced at a later date.

Andrew Shebbeare, co-founder and chief product officer of Essence, one of the UK’s most successful digital agencies of the last decade, is chair of judges.

Campaign has revamped the Campaign Media Awards to place a greater importance on ideas, innovation and strategic thinking.

There are new categories including customer relationship management (CRM), experiential, product innovation, content and social.

There are also new team categories – Agency Team of the Year and Media Owner Commercial Team of the Year – that focus on whether a company has "an innovative approach to media" as well as commercial success.

The awards are open to all companies involved in media including agencies, media owners, management consultants and technology firms.

The winners will be announced at a dinner at the Park Lane Hilton on 12 April.

Find out more details about all the award categories at campaignmediaawards.com

Contact Diana Gomez about award entries at diana.gomez@haymarket.com

Contact Rebecca Carles about commercial opportunities at rebecca.carles@haymarket.com