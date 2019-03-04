Jungle Creations and Byte among 40 fastest growing companies in FT list

Three UK advertising and media companies are among Europe’s 100 fastest growing businesses, an annual ranking by the Financial Times has revealed.

Jungle Creations, which runs social media channels including Twisted Food and has a branded content division, Treehouse, finished 14th in the FT 1000, which looks at the growth of companies over a three-year period – in this case, 2014 to 2017.

Jungle Creations recorded revenue growth of 3,863% over the period – equivalent to annual growth of 241%. Martech business Byte, meanwhile, grew 2,300%, earning it 33rd place in the list, while Transmission came 67th with growth of 1,397%.

To be included businesses must have revenue of at least €100,000 (£85,800) in 2014, and €1.5m in 2017, be independently owned, and its growth must be primarily organic.

Further down the list, UK companies included Plimsoll Productions at number 102 with growth of 1,119%; AnalogFolk at 278 with 528%; and The Lead Agency at 306 on 487%.

The top of the list is dominated by UK firms, with the top spot going to Blue Motor Finance, which recorded huge growth of 51,364% over the three years – or 701% annually.

Last year’s list topper, Deliveroo, was second this year – but its three-year growth fell to 15,749% (or 441% annually) from last year’s figure of 107,117%, which was 10 times higher than last year’s number 2, Germany’s Thermondo, and equivalent to 924% annually.

Businesses classed by the Financial Times as advertising make up 41 of the 1000 on the list. Media accounts for 21, and sales & marketing 26.