Just Eat appoints Dark Horses to launch first World Cup campaign

Just Eat has hired Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency that is part of Lucky Generals, to create its first ever World Cup campaign.

Just Eat: will work with Dark Horses on a project basis

The food-delivery platform will launch the campaign in June with the aim of inspiring people to order takeaways while supporting football teams during the tournament. 

Dark Horses, which launched in 2016, will work with Just Eat on a project basis. The brand’s retained agency, Karmarama, is developing its new autumn campaign. 

Just Eat called an advertising review earlier this year but has since put it on hold. 

Simon Dent, the founder of Dark Horses, said: "Just Eat is well known for its entertainment marketing. We’re looking forward to injecting the brand’s humour into the World Cup fever to celebrate the role of the humble takeaway in enjoying the World Cup experience."

