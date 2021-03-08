Just Eat appoints McCann Worldgroup to expanded global account

Just Eat Takeaway.com has retained McCann Worldgroup on its expanded global creative account following a four-way pitch.

The Interpublic agency - the incumbent on Just Eat - held onto the business in the face of competition from Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and TBWA\London.

McCann London won Just Eat's global advertising in 2018. It will now work with its counterparts in Australia, Canada and Amsterdam on the business.

Susan O’Brien, vice-president brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “Following careful consideration and a high standard of work from all pitching agencies, we’re delighted to appoint McCann as our global creative agency partner.

"McCann has significant experience working with multinational businesses at a global level and will play an important role in helping us to execute creative campaigns with a unified brand voice across all of our operating markets. The team showed clear ambition and delivered a fantastic pitch and we’re very much looking forward to continuing to work with them.”

The review, which was assisted by AAR, followed the $8.5bn (£6.2bn) merger last year between the UK's Just Eat and Dutch rival Takeaway.com.

That move created a giant player in the food delivery market that is set to become even bigger when the $7.3bn (£5.3bn) acquisition of US company Grubhub is completed this year.

“We are so proud of our cross-disciplinary, international team who pulled together across the network to make this happen," Sheryl Marjoram, chief executive at McCann London, said.

"As the incumbent, to go up against the best in the business makes winning this even more special. In the end it was above all about true partnership and commitment to their business.”

In 2019, McCann introduced the brand's jingle "Did somebody say Just Eat?" in a surreal spot splicing together various genres of TV show.

Last year, Snoop Dogg appeared in an ad for the brand performing a hip hop reimagining of the tune in whcih the rapper professes his enthusiasm for ordering food deliveries such as "tacos to the chateau" and "wonton on the catamaran".

Snoop later recorded a festive edition of the track for a Christmas ad - but he did not appear in the most recent spot from McCann.

Just Eat Takeaway.com's key rivals are Uber Eats, Deliveroo – of which Amazon owns a minority share – and US market leader DoorDash.