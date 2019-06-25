Just Eat brings back food festival with 'taste adventure' theme

Just Eat Food Fest will be returning in July with a "taste adventure" theme. Guests are encourgaed to take their taste buds on a "journey of discovery" and follow taste trails to choose their preferred foods.

Now in its fourth year, the event hosted by the online food-delivery service will take place at 93 Feet East in Shoreditch, London, during 26-27 July. Guests can follow up to six trails that require them to make taste-related choices that lead them around the festival.

Dishes available include Caribbean chicken from Mama Jacq's, north Indian flatbreads from KoolCha, Japanese tacos from Sugoi JPN and Filipino dishes from Romulo Café.

At the festival, there will be secret staircases and routes leading to immersive experiences, including a 1950s retro games room. Hidden doors along the way will lead people to different cuisine choices with tasters from restaurant partners, as well as a newly created treat by one partner.

Guests will be treated to live music throughout the experience, with acts being announced in the lead-up to the event. Entry is free, with food tokens available for purchase at the on-site box office.

Mission is delivering this project.