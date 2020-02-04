Just Eat creates Love Island oasis in east London

Just Eat is hosting a Love Island "Date night" viewing event in east London, with a Krispy Kreme partnership and appearances from ex-Islanders.

As headline sponsor of the ITV show, Just Eat wanted to give fans the opportunity to experience the ultimate Love Island evening at Night Tales in Hackney.

At the event, on 10 February, fans will have the opportunity to meet 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill as well as Derek, the helmet-wearing star of the Just Eat ads. Guests can gather round the fire pit, lounge on day beds, take part in a superfan quiz and enjoy a villa-style party with a live DJ set.

Just Eat's restaurant partner, Krispy Kreme, has created a limited-edition Love Dozen that consists of 12 heart-shaped doughnuts in two flavours. Boxes of Nutty Chocolatta doughnuts and White Chocolate Berry doughnuts will also be served at the event to coincide with the lead-up to Valentine's Day. Street food from Sugoi JPN will be on offer, including gyozas and nori tacos.

The 50 attendees will be able to gather on brightly coloured bean bags in the lawn area to watch a live screening of the show at 9pm.

Matt Bushby, UK marketing director at Just Eat, said: "We've seen a great response to our Love Island campaign, with the nation getting behind Derek our delivery driver on his quest for romance. As Love Island is on air for six weeks, it's important to sustain the momentum and give viewers more ways to get stuck in to villa life.



"Our ultimate Love Island date night experience gives you everything from a taste of the suspense of gathering around the fire pit for a recoupling to confessing all in the beach hut – all coupled with amazing food delivered by Just Eat."

Mission is delivering the project.