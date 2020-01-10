Just Eat driver Derek fools about with Love Islanders in sponsorship idents

Just Eat is kicking off its debut sponsorship of ITV's Love Island with a collection of idents in which helmeted and somewhat paler delivery driver Derek joins contestants in a series of pratfalls and romantic encounters.

The multichannel campaign, "Get stuck in", was created by McCann London and marks the start of the food-delivery brand’s sponsorship of the ITV show.

The sponsorship launches on social media this weekend with Derek’s own contestant-style to-camera introduction.

Derek will then appear in idents as the TV show goes live, appearing at the Love Island villa, taking part in slow-motion entrances, competing in challenges and trying to attract the ladies. Just Eat's own Lothario stands out from the other contestants since he would appear to be less gym-obsessed.

The idents include "Bubbles", in which Derek and a female contestant share a jacuzzi together as she professes "Don't laugh, but I'm proper into you", and "Pied off", in which Derek is splattered with a custard pie as punishment for using a woman’s toothbrush twice.

Narrated by the show’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling, the idents will also run on video-on-demand services during Love Island itself and its two spin-off shows, Aftersun and Unseen Bits.

The work complements a through-the-line campaign that includes social activity by Byte London, PR by Taylor Herring and experiential by Mission, as well as activations alongside Just Eat’s 35,700 restaurant partners. Just Eat will also feature in the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Matt Bushby, Just Eat’s UK marketing director, said: "Love Island is without doubt the most-talked-about show on TV, especially amongst 18-34s. These young, urban consumers are driving the growth of the food-delivery sector and our sponsorship of Love Island enables us to continue building affinity with them."

Rob Webster, McCann London’s creative director, added: "This campaign puts Just Eat, the UK’s biggest food-delivery brand, right at the heart of the action in the shape of the totally unexpected, yet entirely loveable, islander Derek, the Just Eat delivery driver. It’s playful, entertaining and sure to get everyone stuck into villa life."

The campaign marks the first instalment in Just Eat’s two-year sponsorship of Love Island, which includes two series for the first time this year.

The work was created by Will Cottam and James Crosby, and directed by Brian Aldrich through Furlined. Media is handled by UM.

Meanwhile, Spotify has teamed up with ITV to create the show’s first official playlist, called "Sounds of Love Island". The playlist will go live after the first episode, with songs added from each subsequent broadcast.