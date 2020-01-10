Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Just Eat driver Derek fools about with Love Islanders in sponsorship idents

Love Island is making winter debut for sixth series.

Just Eat: Derek the delivery driver
Just Eat: Derek the delivery driver

Just Eat is kicking off its debut sponsorship of ITV's Love Island with a collection of idents in which helmeted and somewhat paler delivery driver Derek joins contestants in a series of pratfalls and romantic encounters.

The multichannel campaign, "Get stuck in", was created by McCann London and marks the start of the food-delivery brand’s sponsorship of the ITV show.

The sponsorship launches on social media this weekend with Derek’s own contestant-style to-camera introduction.

Derek will then appear in idents as the TV show goes live, appearing at the Love Island villa, taking part in slow-motion entrances, competing in challenges and trying to attract the ladies. Just Eat's own Lothario stands out from the other contestants since he would appear to be less gym-obsessed.

The idents include "Bubbles", in which Derek and a female contestant share a jacuzzi together as she professes "Don't laugh, but I'm proper into you", and "Pied off", in which Derek is splattered with a custard pie as punishment for using a woman’s toothbrush twice.

Narrated by the show’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling, the idents will also run on video-on-demand services during Love Island itself and its two spin-off shows, Aftersun and Unseen Bits.

The work complements a through-the-line campaign that includes social activity by Byte London, PR by Taylor Herring and experiential by Mission, as well as activations alongside Just Eat’s 35,700 restaurant partners. Just Eat will also feature in the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Matt Bushby, Just Eat’s UK marketing director, said: "Love Island is without doubt the most-talked-about show on TV, especially amongst 18-34s. These young, urban consumers are driving the growth of the food-delivery sector and our sponsorship of Love Island enables us to continue building affinity with them."

Rob Webster, McCann London’s creative director, added: "This campaign puts Just Eat, the UK’s biggest food-delivery brand, right at the heart of the action in the shape of the totally unexpected, yet entirely loveable, islander Derek, the Just Eat delivery driver. It’s playful, entertaining and sure to get everyone stuck into villa life."

The campaign marks the first instalment in Just Eat’s two-year sponsorship of Love Island, which includes two series for the first time this year.

The work was created by Will Cottam and James Crosby, and directed by Brian Aldrich through Furlined. Media is handled by UM.

Meanwhile, Spotify has teamed up with ITV to create the show’s first official playlist, called "Sounds of Love Island". The playlist will go live after the first episode, with songs added from each subsequent broadcast.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

January 08, 2020
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

January 08, 2020