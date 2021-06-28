Just Eat heralds return of Love Island with gourmand animatronic critters

Love Island lead sponsor Just Eat is welcoming the delayed comeback of the lovefest reality show with a campaign featuring animatronic creatures more interested in food than amour.

Created by McCann London, the "Get stuck in" sponsorship idents are voiced by British rapper-singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr, and stand-up comedians Inel Tomlinson, Tez Ilyas and Jamali Maddix.

A variety of shorts has been produced, in 15-, 10- and five-second executions, narrated by Love Island voiceover artist Iain Stirling.

The work breaks tonight (28 June), when the reality show's latest series debuts on ITV2, with activity rolling out across TV, video on demand and social media.

One execution features two animatronic geckos, who are sitting in the foreground of a typical Love Island scene — a blurred-out background features a swimming pool and couple kissing.

One gecko says to the other: "Who was your first love, Gaz?"

"Um, what a question... Does that onion bhaji count?"

"Er, yeah."

"Then an onion bhaji, innit."

"Man, I love onion bhaji."

The voicover adds: "Get stuck into Love Island with Just Eat."

The animatronics were designed, built and puppeteered by John Nolan Studio. The films were produced by Craft, with social strategy and creative handled by Byte London, and PR by Mischief. The campaign was created by McCann London's Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates and directed by Terri Timely through Park Pictures. Media was by UM.

Just Eat returns as the main sponsor of the show — alongside newcomer brands JD Sports, Boots, Tinder and WKD. The food delivery brand is also sponsoring the series' Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

According to a story in The Guardian last week, brands are paying £100,000 per ad and ITV is set to smash revenue records, thanks to Love Island's commercial pull.

Matt Bushby, Just Eat's UK marketing director, said: "Love Island is finally here and Just Eat is set to help fans get stuck in. As the food-delivery sector continues to mature, it's increasingly important to remain culturally relevant, converting our strong brand awareness into consideration and preference – Love Island enables us to do just that.

"As fans tune in in their droves, we hope our loveable geckos and lovebirds amplify the joy of indulging in the much-anticipated return of the show."