Gurjit Degun
Added 24 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Just Eat named headline sponsor of Love Island

Show is set to air twice a year from 2020.

Love Island: Uber Eats sponsored 2019 series
Love Island: Uber Eats sponsored 2019 series

Just Eat, the food-delivery service, is to sponsor ITV’s hit reality show Love Island from early next year.

The brand has signed a two-year partnership to take over as headline sponsor from rival Uber Eats as Love Island is set to air twice a year.

Just Eat will run idents around Love Island and its spin-offs, Unseen Bits and Aftersun. Just Eat is also planning social, CRM, PR and experiential activity. The work is expected to be created by its ad agency, McCann London.

The deal was brokered by UM, which handles media for Just Eat.

Love Island attracted four million viewers for series five's finale, which saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea crowned winners. Campaign reported that ITV was likely to have made £77m in ad revenue from the show, according to estimates from the industry.

Matt Bushby, UK marketing director at Just Eat, said: "Our sponsorship of Love Island is our most significant commitment to TV sponsorship to date, bringing together the UK’s biggest food-delivery brand with the UK’s most exciting entertainment property.

"With the show on air every night during the week, we’ll be able to amplify the message that you don’t have to wait till Friday or Saturday night to order your typical takeaway treat but that we cater for all food occasions, whether you fancy sushi, pizza, a Greggs sausage roll or a KFC."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The best cinema ads of the year

The best cinema ads of the year

Promoted

October 24, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

October 22, 2019
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019