Just Eat named headline sponsor of Love Island

Just Eat, the food-delivery service, is to sponsor ITV’s hit reality show Love Island from early next year.

The brand has signed a two-year partnership to take over as headline sponsor from rival Uber Eats as Love Island is set to air twice a year.

Just Eat will run idents around Love Island and its spin-offs, Unseen Bits and Aftersun. Just Eat is also planning social, CRM, PR and experiential activity. The work is expected to be created by its ad agency, McCann London.

The deal was brokered by UM, which handles media for Just Eat.

Love Island attracted four million viewers for series five's finale, which saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea crowned winners. Campaign reported that ITV was likely to have made £77m in ad revenue from the show, according to estimates from the industry.

Matt Bushby, UK marketing director at Just Eat, said: "Our sponsorship of Love Island is our most significant commitment to TV sponsorship to date, bringing together the UK’s biggest food-delivery brand with the UK’s most exciting entertainment property.

"With the show on air every night during the week, we’ll be able to amplify the message that you don’t have to wait till Friday or Saturday night to order your typical takeaway treat but that we cater for all food occasions, whether you fancy sushi, pizza, a Greggs sausage roll or a KFC."