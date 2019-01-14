Just Eat orders global media review

Just Eat has called a media review across at least a dozen countries, including its flagship UK market.

It is thought that the online takeaway ordering service wants to streamline its marketing operations and adopt common standards around the world to improve the customer experience and drive growth.

Just Eat spends an estimated £140m a year on marketing and this figure is rising. It has been using a string of agencies on a country-by-country basis as the group expands into new markets.

The media review comes just weeks after Just Eat appointed McCann as its global creative agency in December.

Peter Plumb, chief executive of Just Eat since autumn 2017, has said he plans to invest more in "brands, data and user experience" as he builds "a world-class, digital global team".

He has stressed the importance of creating a "personalised" customer experience to give users "the best and easiest way to find and order their takeaway treat".

Plumb appointed Peter Duffy, the former top marketer at easyJet, in a newly created role as chief customer officer last year when Barnaby Dawe departed as chief marketing officer.

Duffy was given a broad customer experience remit that included marketing, digital, CRM, data, machine learning and group operations.

Just Eat has used M/SIX as its media agency in the UK since 2015 – a period in which the company has invested heavily in its brand, including sponsorship of The X Factor on ITV for the past two years.

The group increased marketing spend by 29% to £70m in the first six months of 2018, telling investors: "Building brands is a long-term commitment."

Apart from the UK, Just Eat’s leading markets include Canada, where it operates the SkipTheDishes brand, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Other territories include Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain and Switzerland.

Just Eat has been a UK stock market darling and joined the FTSE 100 index in December 2017.

However, more recently investors have flagged concerns about increasing costs and competition from online rivals in recent months.

Just Eat has said it expects investment in marketing and technology to increase.

"The main drivers for future order growth are the continued investment in marketing, which helps drive brand awareness and drive customer traffic to the group’s platforms, and the investment in technology, which ensures the platforms are stable, secure, efficient and scalable," Just Eat said in its annual report.

The company has said in stock market filings that marketing spend equates to about 20% of annual revenues and its latest quarterly results show it was on course to pass £700m in annual turnover by the end of 2018.

Just Eat’s non-executive directors include media heavyweights Andrew Griffith, group chief operating officer of Sky, and Roisin Donnelly, former chief marketing officer at Procter & Gamble in northern Europe.

Just Eat declined to comment.