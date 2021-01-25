Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Just Eat reviews advertising as food-delivery competition heats up

Incumbent McCann London has worked on account since 2018.

Just Eat: 2020 campaigns starred Snoop Dogg
Just Eat: 2020 campaigns starred Snoop Dogg

Food-delivery service Just Eat is reviewing its global advertising account, putting incumbent McCann London on alert. 

AAR is assisting with the process and McCann has been invited to repitch.  

The review follows Just Eat’s merger with Takeaway.com in a $8.5bn (£6.2bn) deal last year, creating one of the largest food-delivery groups in the world. 

Shortly after the merger, the Amsterdam-based group announced the $7.3bn (£5.3bn) acquisition of US-based delivery platform Grubhub, with the deal set to go through later this year.

The newly merged company Just Eat Takeaway.com is now looking for one shop to create campaigns across its 23 markets.

A Just Eat Takeaway.com spokesperson said: “Following the combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the business has grown rapidly to become a leading online food-delivery marketplace with operations across 23 countries. As a result, we are reviewing our advertising and communications requirements to build on the great work done to date by both legacy businesses.

"Just Eat Takeaway.com is now looking to appoint one global creative agency to help us deliver campaigns with a unified brand platform across all of our operating markets.”

McCann London won Just Eat’s global advertising business in 2018. 

Since then, the agency has introduced brand spokesperson Snoop Dogg and created work such as last year’s campaign featuring the rapper remixing the Just Eat jingle – a spot that was listed among Campaign’s top film ads of 2020

Its most recent campaign, released last week, does not include Snoop Dogg but rather highlights the expansion of service from major brands including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs.

Competition in the food-delivery market has heated up over the past year, when lockdowns forced many restaurants to close and people to stay at home. 

Deliveroo, in which Amazon bought a stake in 2020, is preparing to go public in the coming months, while Uber Eats has also expanded its service in the UK over the past year. 

Earlier this month, Jitse Groen, chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said the company would go “all out” in London as it aimed to surpass its rivals.

“We do whatever we can to make life very, very, very complicated for the competitors. It’s either all or it is nothing, and we are going to go for all in the UK,” he said. 

McCann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021