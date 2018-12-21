Just Eat set to appoint McCann to global account

Just Eat, the online food-delivery site, is set to appoint McCann to its global advertising account.

The agency pitched against Anomaly, Chime and Mother this week in a process run through AAR. Just Eat kicked off the review in February. It was led by the brand's chief customer officer Peter Duffy.

Karmarama, the incumbent on the UK part of the business, which is reportedly worth £6m, did not repitch for the account. The agency had worked with Just Eat since 2016 when it beat Mcgarrybowen, TBWA and WCRS in a pitch.

Karmarama helped Just Eat rebrand in September 2016 to create a new positioning around its brand mission: "To make food discovery exciting for everyone."

Just Eat and McCann declined to comment.