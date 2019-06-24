Just Eat shuffles UK marketing division after Ben Carter promotion

Just Eat has rejigged its UK marketing team after Ben Carter left to run the brand's operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Carter joined Menulog, a regional sub-brand, as managing director this month after three years as UK marketing director.

He is being replaced by Matthew Bushby, who is being promoted after two years as head of growth marketing.

Bushby joined Just Eat from Findmypast, where he was marketing director and head of social networking platform Friends Reunited. Andy Smith, Just Eat UK head of customer marketing, replaces Bushby as head of growth marketing.

Carter replaced the departing Alistair Venn as Menulog managing director and is tasked with implementing the company’s "acceleration strategy". He will also be charged with continuing the regional operation’s collaboration with Global Delivery group, Just Eat’s Canada-based business that develops the technology for the company’s ordering platform.

Just Eat acquired Menulog for £445m in 2015, allowing it to enter the Australia and New Zealand markets.

The company has just completed a global media review in which it moved its business across 10 countries to Interpublic’s UM. That followed a global ad agency review last year in which UM’s sister agency, McCann, was appointed global creative shop.

Just Eat wants to streamline and simplify its agency arrangements and, until last month’s appointment, had used agencies in different markets including M/SIX for media in the UK.

The brand, which spent £146m on marketing last year, has also brought all of its pay-per-click search in-house globally.

A Just East spokeswoman said: "Both Ben and Matt have played a key role in the success of the business in the UK and have a deep understanding of the sector and our customers. It is a testament to the talent of our existing team that we are able to promote from within to fill these roles."