Just Eat supports ITV 'Britain get talking' campaign

ITV is continuing its wellness-themed "Britain get talking" campaign during the coronavirus pandemic with an ad from Just Eat.

Created by ITV Creative and launching during Britain’s Got Talent tomorrow night (Saturday), the 90-second spot shows people sending messages of support to front-line workers.

Shorter edits are set to appear once a day throughout ITV’s peaktime schedule.

"We’re firm believers in the power of food in bringing people together," Matt Bushby, UK marketing director at Just Eat, said.

"It’s a privilege to be able to shine the spotlight on our hard-working restaurant partners and food-delivery couriers, who are playing a pivotal role in keeping this country going.

"It’s also fantastic to provide a platform for our customers to show their appreciation as we know the small pleasure of being able to have your favourite food delivered brings a huge sense of joy and normality right now. "

ITV first launched the "Britain get talking" campaign in October last year to highlight the role of communication in building mental wellness.

The campaign returned to screens last month, alongside press ads urging people to talk to each other while practising social distancing.

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of commercial at ITV, added: "At ITV, we’re so proud of the impact that the ‘Britain get talking’ campaign has had since its return last month and by partnering with Just Eat we’re delivering an emotive, moving and uplifting ad that keeps a light shining on all of our key workers, and also keeps Britain talking."

Yesterday (16 April), ITV aired footage of NHS workers as they applauded the UK public for staying at home during the ongoing pandemic.