Just Eat Takeaway.com hires UM as global media partner

Just Eat Takeaway.com has consolidated its global media buying and planning with IPG Mediabrands’ UM, following a two-way competitive pitch.

The pitch process was a shootout between the two incumbents: UM, the media agency for Just Eat in the UK, Australia, Canada and several European markets; and Dentsu International, the media agency partner for Takeaway.com, which operates in various countries, including Belgium, Portugal and Romania.

UM will manage Just Eat Takeaway.com media accounts in 21 countries, with a remit that includes above-the-line media campaigns.

This consolidation adds nine Just Eat Takeaway.com markets for UM, including Germany and the Netherlands, where the company has its headquarters.

The media review follows a creative agency pitch earlier this year that McCann Worldgroup, a stablemate of UM and the incumbent on Just Eat, won after competition from three other global networks.

Chris Skinner, EMEA president at UM, said: "We have loved working with such an amazing brand in such a high-growth and dynamic sector. Home food delivery exploded during the pandemic and demand has continued to grow as many countries start to emerge from their lockdowns.

“Our approach was based around adapting to Just Eat Takeaway.com’s needs with real agility and driving continual media performance, and now we have the opportunity to broaden our work still further.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com spent €369m (£314m) on marketing globally in 2020, up 158% from €143m (£122m) in 2019. The 2020 marketing spend included a "significant" increase in investment in legacy Just Eat markets.

Susan O’Brien, vice-president of brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “UM has significant experience working with multinational businesses at a global level and will play an important role in helping us deploy media strategies across our wider business.

"The team delivered a fantastic pitch and we’re very much looking forward to working together to deliver campaigns across our markets.”

McCann Worldgroup won the consolidated global creative account after a four-way pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and TBWA\London.

In 2020, McCann London created ads featuring rapper Snoop Dogg.