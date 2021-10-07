Arvind Hickman
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Just Eat Takeaway.com hires UM as global media partner

Agency beat Dentsu International in two-way pitch.

Snoop Dogg: has fronted several memorable Just Eat ads in recent years
Snoop Dogg: has fronted several memorable Just Eat ads in recent years

Just Eat Takeaway.com has consolidated its global media buying and planning with IPG Mediabrands’ UM, following a two-way competitive pitch.

The pitch process was a shootout between the two incumbents: UM, the media agency for Just Eat in the UK, Australia, Canada and several European markets; and Dentsu International, the media agency partner for Takeaway.com, which operates in various countries, including Belgium, Portugal and Romania.

UM will manage Just Eat Takeaway.com media accounts in 21 countries, with a remit that includes above-the-line media campaigns.

This consolidation adds nine Just Eat Takeaway.com markets for UM, including Germany and the Netherlands, where the company has its headquarters. 

The media review follows a creative agency pitch earlier this year that McCann Worldgroup, a stablemate of UM and the incumbent on Just Eat, won after competition from three other global networks.

Chris Skinner, EMEA president at UM, said: "We have loved working with such an amazing brand in such a high-growth and dynamic sector. Home food delivery exploded during the pandemic and demand has continued to grow as many countries start to emerge from their lockdowns.

“Our approach was based around adapting to Just Eat Takeaway.com’s needs with real agility and driving continual media performance, and now we have the opportunity to broaden our work still further.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com spent €369m (£314m) on marketing globally in 2020, up 158% from €143m (£122m) in 2019. The 2020 marketing spend included a "significant" increase in investment in legacy Just Eat markets.

Susan O’Brien, vice-president of brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “UM has significant experience working with multinational businesses at a global level and will play an important role in helping us deploy media strategies across our wider business.

"The team delivered a fantastic pitch and we’re very much looking forward to working together to deliver campaigns across our markets.”

McCann Worldgroup won the consolidated global creative account after a four-way pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and TBWA\London.

In 2020, McCann London created ads featuring rapper Snoop Dogg.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Promoted

October 05, 2021
Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Promoted

October 04, 2021
Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Promoted

September 30, 2021
Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Promoted

September 30, 2021