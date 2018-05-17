Claire Beale
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Just Eat's Barnaby Dawe departs as CMO

Just Eat's global chief marketing officer Barnaby Dawe is leaving the company as part of a restructure of the business that will see the creation of a new chief customer officer role.

Dawe: spoke at Campaign's Media360 conference last week
Dawe: spoke at Campaign's Media360 conference last week

Dawe, who has presided over a rebrand of Just Eat that has contributed to a tripling of company revenue and profits over the last three years, leaves without a job to go to. 

The rebrand included the appointment of Karmarama to handle the brand’s £6m ad account but the agency was put on alert in February as the business was put up for pitch. The pitch was subsequently put on hold and is now expected to go ahead once the new chief customer officer is in place. 

Dawe, a former chief marketing officer of Harper Collins, leaves this week but is expected to be placed on gardening leave until the autumn.

His departure follows the arrival of Peter Plumb as chief executive from Moneysupermarket.com last summer; by last autumn the company had made it into the FTSE Top 100.

A spokesperson for Just Eat said: "We can confirm that Barnaby Dawe has decided to step down from his role as Just Eat’s global chief marketing officer after three years at the helm of the company’s marketing department.

"Barnaby has transformed the Just Eat brand and our approach to marketing, enabling us to become the category-leading company we are today."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards
Added 5 hours ago
Emily Tan

Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards

MEDIA
Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

MEDIA
How to stay ahead in the digital space

Promoted

May 17, 2018

How to stay ahead in the digital space

AGENCY
Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

Promoted

May 16, 2018

Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat