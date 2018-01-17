Emily Tan
Just one week left to enter the Campaign Tech Awards

The deadline of 5 February is drawing near and there's just seven days left to enter the Campaign Tech Awards.

The Campaign Tech Awards are designed to honour successful innovators, celebrate their amazing work, and thereby stimulate even more ingenious thinking right across the marketing, advertising and media industry. 

It is open to agencies, developers, technologists, production houses, and ad tech vendors.

If you're struggling for inspiration, here are some hints and tips as to what makes a great awards entry from some of our esteemed panel of judges

The inaugural Campaign Tech Awards, held last year, honoured AKQA's work for Barclaycard, Cheil Worldwide's work for Samsung and MEC UK's Sea Container installation for Thames 21. 

To enter, or for more information, please visit campaigntechawards.com.

