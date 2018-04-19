Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

JWT on alert as Kenco calls ad review

J Walter Thompson London's 10-year grasp on the Kenco advertising account is in doubt after the Jacobs Douwe Egberts coffee brand put the agency on notice.

Kenco: "Coffee vs gangs"
It is understood that the review is being handled directly by the client.

JWT has produced some memorable work for Kenco during its 10 years on the account, including its multi-award winning "Coffee vs gangs" campaign, under the agency's previous executive creative director Russell Ramsey.

The review follows Kenco shifting its UK media and planning account from Havas Media to Carat last year.

In 2014 Douwe Egberts merged with Mondelez’s coffee business to create a business that united the US company’s Carte Noire, Kenco, Millicano and Tassimo brands under the same roof as the Dutch company’s Douwe Egberts coffee and Senseo coffee capsules.

Neither Mondelez nor JWT returned a a request for comment.

