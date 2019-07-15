Kahlua exhibition encourages people to use social media less

Kahlúa, the Pernod Ricard-owned coffee liqueur, is staging an exhibition of people's least-liked social media photographs and images in an attempt to encourage consumers to take social media less seriously.

The exhibition, dubbed "Zero likes given", was inspired by a Kahlúa study that tried to understand how much people are missing out on important moments.

Findings showed that more than 90% of US millennials think it’s important to live in the moment, while more than half have missed an important moment because they were trying to capture it on social media.

Kahlúa examined Instagram posts that people often see at the end of the year, consisting of users' top nine most-liked photos. Based on this, Kahlúa created its own #BottomNine, encouraging consumers to rediscover and reminisce about some of the pictures that may have gone unnoticed and forgotten.

By logging into their Instagram account through a platform on Kahlúa’s website, consumers around the world are able to generate their nine least-liked images.

Troy Gorczyca, Kahlúa brand director, Pernod Ricard US, said: "It is a universal truth that life has become too serious, with social media showing an artificially perfect view of life. Even coffee and cocktails are now required to be picture-perfect. We want consumers to enjoy hanging out with friends more than they enjoy garnering 'likes'."

The campaign also includes a partnership with Orange is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz, who browsed through hundreds of unliked photos and selected each individual piece for the "Zero likes given" exhibition.

The free installation is taking place at New York's Lower East Side during 25-28 July. There will also be an online version that will run on Instagram Stories globally.

It was by devised by Droga5 London and Ketchum.

This is the first work for Kahlúa by Droga5 since the agency won the business last year. It was created by Teddy Souter and Frazer Price.