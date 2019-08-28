Kallo launches fast-food shop with healthy twist

Rice-cake brand Kallo has launched KRC, a fast-food experience offering healthy alternatives to classic takeaway dishes.

The London Queensway pop-up, open for three days from 28 August, is designed to look like a fast-food restaurant. Alternatives to a traditional English fry-up, classic burger and Margherita pizza will be on offer, each served on a rice cake.

The Margherita is an unsalted rice cake with melted mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and basil leaves. The halloumi doner is a lentil cake, topped with sliced aubergine, halloumi, tomato salad and chilli sauce.

Complimentary tickets are available for three slots each day. Visitors have the option to eat in or take away, with walk-ins also welcome.

The Wessanen brand has partnered chef and food writer Gizzi Erskine to create dedicated social media content.

Bryan Martins, marketing director at Wessanen UK, said: "Through the KRC pop-up, we wanted to show that people can still enjoy the favourite foods they crave but in a healthier way. Kallo rice cakes are low in calories and provide the perfect base for a simple breakfast, light lunch or snack. It’s the hero of our dining experience. The KRC turns the traditional takeaway on its head in a very Kallo way and will inspire consumers to get creative with rice cakes."

PR agency Golin is delivering the project alongside Mad River.