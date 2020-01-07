Sara Spary
Kantar appoints Ian Griffiths as chief financial officer

Griffiths was most recently chief financial officer and chief operating officer at ITV.

Griffiths: joins Kantar next week
Kantar has appointed Ian Griffiths, formerly ITV's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, as chief financial officer, replacing Robert Bowtell.

Griffiths joins the market research business on 16 January. Bowtell, who has held the position since 2001, will remain at the business until June to ensure a "smooth transition", Kantar said.

At ITV, Griffiths announced he was to retire in 2018 and stepped down in March 2019. He played a key role alongside former chief executive Adam Crozier to diversify ITV into an international and digital business, rather than one reliant on UK advertising. Before ITV, Griffiths was group finance director at publisher Emap.

WPP sold a majority stake of Kantar to Bain Capital in July. Outgoing Kantar chief executive Eric Salama said Griffiths' strong track record in public markets and "delivering strong returns for shareholders" would be vital as Kantar embarked on its "growth journey".

"I want to thank Robert for all he has done for Kantar in his 18 years as CFO and for his collaborative approach, during which time Kantar doubled in size through organic growth and acquisition," Salama added.

"He was a driving force in the sale of Kantar to Bain Capital and the subsequent transition from WPP to allow us to operate on a stand-alone basis. His legacy in the company will be long-lasting." 

