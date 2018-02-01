Kantar's new retail consultancy launches tech tool that combines VR and data

The tech solution works by combining two of Kantar Consulting's offerings:

Virtual Reality Studio: a collaborative design environment used by major brands like L’Oréal, Walmart and Unilever, to design and roll out retail designs and updates across their store networks.

RichMix: an "assortment optimisation tool" that integrates purchase spend data from retailers and brand owners with measured and observed shopper behaviour.

Integrated, the offering now allows brand owners and retailers to co-design retail environments that maximise shopper experience.

Evaluated and approved designs can then be automatically distributed across retail networks with detailed store-plan designs and immersive visuals to ensure a consistent brand experience nationally or internationally.

"Retail is a constantly evolving competitive environment with new markets, competitors, and technologies," Jeremy Cohen, chief executive of Kantar Consulting’s EMEA retail, sales and shopper practice, said. "Brand owners and retailers alike are increasing demand to deliver creative ideas that add value to consumer experiences and drive category growth and shopper loyalty. Perfect Category improves collaboration between retailers and brands by delivering creative category propositions which will entice shoppers and deliver the strongest sales results."

The launch of Perfect Category follows the January launch of Kantar Consulting, formed from the merger of four founding brands: Kantar Added Value, Kantar Futures, Kantar Vermeer and Kantar Retail.