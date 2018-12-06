Karen Blackett to chair 2019 Media Lions jury

Blackett: chairing Media jury

Karen Blackett, WPP UK country manager and chairwoman of MediaCom UK and Ireland, will head the Media jury at Cannes Lions 2019.

The festival organisers described Blackett as "guardian for 17,000 people and 124 operating brands in the UK". She was awarded an OBE in 2014 and acts as a business ambassador to the Department for International Trade.

Individual categories at the festival, scheduled for 17-21 June 2019, include Outdoor, Print & Publishing, Mobile, Radio & Audio and Film.

The Outdoor jury will be chaired by John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer at Grey. Patroulis has won Lions across multiple categories for brands such as Axe, Google and Sony PlayStation.

The Film jury will be chaired by Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer at Goodby Silverstein & Partners. Recently named Executive of the Year for 2018 by Advertising Age, Johnson has previously judged on the Titanium & Integrated jury.

The Print & Publishing jury will be chaired by Olivier Altmann, co-founder, chief executive and chief creative officer at Altmann & Pacreau. Altmann launched his own agency in 2014 and has been named president by the French Advertising Association.

The Mobile jury will be chaired by Ari Weiss, chief creative officer at DDB North America. Weiss has guided the creative resurgence of DDB and, since joining, has earned 24 Lions for the network.

The Radio & Audio jury will be chaired by Jose Miguel Sokoloff, global president at MullenLowe Group Creative Council and chief creative officer at MullenLowe UK. Sokoloff has been a driving force behind work to aid demobilisation in his native Colombia, while also producing work for brands including Burger King, Unilever and Magnum. He helped MullenLowe win 28 Lions in 2018.

The 2019 jury line-up includes two new Lions; the Entertainment Lion for Sport and the Creative Strategy Lions, while the Product Design Lion has been retired. This shift in disciplines of Lions represents the changing industry landscape and how the future of creativity is evolving.

The full list of jury presidents is as follows:

Communication Track: based on the big creative idea, where campaigns are brought to life through brilliant partnerships, people and storytelling.

• Film – Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

• Radio & Audio – Jose Miguel Sokoloff, global president, MullenLowe Group Creative Council and chief creative officer, MullenLowe UK

• Outdoor – John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer, Grey

• Print & Publishing – Olivier Altmann, co-founder, chief executive and chief creative officer, Altmann & Pacreau

• Mobile – Ari Weiss, chief creative officer, DDB

• Titanium – David Lubars, chief creative officer, worldwide, and chairman, North America, BBDO

Craft Track: focusing on the artistry, skill, talent and flair required to deliver beautifully executed ideas with the power to cut through and bring the creative idea to life.

• Industry Craft – Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director, Quiet Storm

• Digital Craft – Rei Inamoto, founding partner, Inamoto & Co

• Film Craft – Rebecca Skinner, managing director and executive producer, Superprime Films

• Entertainment – Scott Donaton, global chief creative and content officer, Digitas

• Entertainment for Music – Paulette Long, music consultant and board director, Paulette Long

• Entertainment for Sport – Steve Stoute, founder and chief executive, Translation Enterprises

Experience Track: focusing on the powerful brand currency of intelligent customer journeys and immersive experiences.

• Brand Experience & Activation – Jaime Mandelbaum, chief creative officer, VMLY&R

• Creative eCommerce – Daniel Bonner, global chief creative officer, Wunderman

Good Track: going beyond brand purpose to use creative communications to shift culture, create change and positively impact the world.

• Sustainable Development Goals – David Droga, founder and creative chairman, Droga5

• Glass: The Lion for Change – Jaime Robinson, chief creative officer, Joan Creative

Health Track: celebrating creativity in branded communications in a highly innovative but fiercely regulated sector that has the unique power to truly change lives.

• Pharma – Robin Shapiro, global president, TBWA\WorldHealth

• Health & Wellness – Shaheed Peera, executive creative director, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute and Real Science

Impact Track: celebrating commercial creative effectiveness and the techniques used to measure and impact branded communications.

• Creative Effectiveness – John Seifert, worldwide chief executive, Ogilvy

Innovation Track: showcasing the conception and application of product development, business transformation and the new data-driven, tech-enabled creativity reshaping the conversation between brand and consumer.

• Innovation – Bill Yom, global creative director, Cheil

• Creative Data – Yasuharu Sasaki, head of digital creative and executive creative director, Dentsu

• Social & Influencer – PJ Pereira, co-founder and creative chairman, Pereira O'Dell

• PR – Michelle Hutton, managing director, global clients, Edelman

• Direct – Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer, MRM McCann

• Design – Richard Ting, global chief experience officer and US chief creative officer, R/GA

• Media – Karen Blackett, UK country manager, WPP, and chairwoman, UK and Ireland, MediaCom

• Creative Strategy – Tracey Follows, founder, Futuremade